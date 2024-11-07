Varun Tej says he's closer to Ram Charan than Allu Arjun for this reason: ‘He's my 3 AM person’

‘I’m very proud of them’

Varun spoke about both Ram and Arjun making a name for themselves with RRR and Pushpa, in the interview. He said, “Bunny anna (Arjun) and Charan anna have always been there for me growing up. Bunny anna is working very hard in his own space, he won the National Award for Pushpa. And Charan anna is doing the same with RRR and everything. Both of them found their own unique space.”

When asked whom he’s close to of both the cousins, he said, “I’m a tad bit closer to Charan anna because we grew up together in the same house. I have a problem; he’s my go-to person, my 3 am or 3 pm person. I call him to bug him and he’s happy to get bugged by me. He’s like…okay man, I’ll take your s**t. I mean, that’s what brothers are for.”

However, Varun claims that now ‘everyone is super busy’, so they don’t meet for 6-7 months at a time. He credited Chiranjeevi with bringing ‘60-70’ of them together every year for Sankranthi without fail.

For the unversed, Varun is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, Naga Babu’s son. His sister Niharika Konidela and cousins Allu Sirish, Sai Durgha Tej, and Vaisshnav Tej are also actors. He is married to actor Lavanya Tripathi.

Upcoming work

After the successful Gaddalakonda Ganesh in 2019, Varun’s next films, Ghani, F3: Fun and Frustration, Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Operation Valentine, failed to make a mark at the box office. He will soon be seen in Karuna Kumar’s Matka, where Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi are his co-stars. The film will be released in theatres on November 14. Ram will soon star in Shankar’s Game Changer, while Arjun will be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.