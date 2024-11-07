Janhvi Kapoor takes a break from shooting RC 16; visits Hanuman temple in Hyderabad. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor’s spiritual sojourn

On Thursday, several photographs and videos of the actor from the temple surfaced on social media platforms. In the clips, Janhvi is seen wearing an ethnic outfit. She is seen sitting on the floor with several people around her. One can hear chants in the video indicating ongoing puja rituals.

In another picture, Janhvi is seen wearing a garland and sporting a tika on her forehead as she poses with a priest. It is being reported that she spent about 30 minutes at the temple.

According to Gulte, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana accompanied Janhvi to the temple.

“Jahnvi is staying in Hyderabad for some days now as part of the prep work for the film. In the process, she made a visit to Buchi Babu’s residence who shared that he frequently visits the Hanuman temple. Jahnvi, who is an ardent believer in God, immediately decided to pay a visit to the temple and perform the puja. The temple is also near Buchi’s residence,” read the report.

On the work front

Janhvi recently made her big Telugu debut with Devara Part 1, which also stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. In the film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

Saif portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. Janhvi has a small role in the film. She is expected to appear in the second part of the film too. Janhvi has also signed another Telugu film with Ram Charan.