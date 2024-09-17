Ram Charan hints at transforming his look for RC 16 with Janhvi Kapoor, Buchi Babu Sana. See pics

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Shankar’s Game Changer and to shoot his yet-to-be-titled RC 16 with Buchi Babu Sana. The actor shared an Instagram post hinting at transforming his look for the film. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate ₹50 Lakh each to Telangana CMRF for flood victims) Ram Charan was last seen in RRR and will soon be seen in Game Changer.

Ram Charan’s new look

Ram posted a picture of him walking towards his trainer on Instagram, writing, “Beast mode on (fire emoji) RC 16 loading… @shivohamofficial.”

His trainer, Shivohaam also posted a picture he clicked with Ram and his two pets, writing that he looks forward to training the actor for his new film. He wrote, “It's an absolute honour to work with you on this transformation journey. Thank you @alwaysramcharan for having me on board as your fitness coach. Im looking forward to the road ahead !!! It's going to be great.”

While nothing much is known about Ram’s next film, it is touted to be a sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead, making this her second Telugu film after Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Talking at an event held by Hero in August, Ram hinted that his character will have a comedic touch. He said, “I have not done comedy, but you can expect that from me soon. My next film with Buchi Babu will be comedy-oriented.”

Recent work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s highly-successful RRR with Jr NTR as his co-star. The film did well globally at the box office and after it was released on OTT. Given that Game Changer is his next film after that, expectations are high.

He is touted to play an IAS officer in the film that explores corruption in electoral politics. Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar also star in the film which will be released in December. Apart from the film with Buchi, Ram has also said yes to working with Sukumar again after Rangasthalam.