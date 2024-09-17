Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ram Charan hints at transforming his look for RC 16 with Janhvi Kapoor, Buchi Babu Sana. See pics

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Sep 17, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Actor Ram Charan is hitting the gym to change his look for his upcoming film. He will soon be seen in Shankar's Game Changer with Kiara Advani.

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Shankar’s Game Changer and to shoot his yet-to-be-titled RC 16 with Buchi Babu Sana. The actor shared an Instagram post hinting at transforming his look for the film. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate 50 Lakh each to Telangana CMRF for flood victims)

Ram Charan was last seen in RRR and will soon be seen in Game Changer.
Ram Charan was last seen in RRR and will soon be seen in Game Changer.

Ram Charan’s new look

Ram posted a picture of him walking towards his trainer on Instagram, writing, “Beast mode on (fire emoji) RC 16 loading… @shivohamofficial.”

His trainer, Shivohaam also posted a picture he clicked with Ram and his two pets, writing that he looks forward to training the actor for his new film. He wrote, “It's an absolute honour to work with you on this transformation journey. Thank you @alwaysramcharan for having me on board as your fitness coach. Im looking forward to the road ahead !!! It's going to be great.”

While nothing much is known about Ram’s next film, it is touted to be a sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead, making this her second Telugu film after Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Talking at an event held by Hero in August, Ram hinted that his character will have a comedic touch. He said, “I have not done comedy, but you can expect that from me soon. My next film with Buchi Babu will be comedy-oriented.”

Recent work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s highly-successful RRR with Jr NTR as his co-star. The film did well globally at the box office and after it was released on OTT. Given that Game Changer is his next film after that, expectations are high. 

He is touted to play an IAS officer in the film that explores corruption in electoral politics. Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar also star in the film which will be released in December. Apart from the film with Buchi, Ram has also said yes to working with Sukumar again after Rangasthalam.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On