Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Part 1 to screen with Godzilla Minus One, Salem's Lot at Beyond Fest 2024

Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 will be screened at Beyond Fest 2024. The film festival’s official X (formerly Twitter) page made the announcement while releasing their lineup for the fest that will be held from September 25 to October 9 this year. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 reportedly gets U/A certificate after 4 cuts: From CGI-generated shark to violence against mother) Jr NTR will play the titular role in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1.

Devara: Part 1 to screen at Beyond Fest 2024

Devara: Part 1’s tickets will be available from next week for those who want to catch the film’s screening. Making the announcement, Beyond Fest wrote, “Important ticketing update! Tickets for Jr NTR's new epic DEVARA: PART 1 will be released next week, NOT tomorrow. We'll announce when they go live shortly.” The film’s trailer was recently launched in Mumbai and it showed Jr NTR in dual roles while Saif played the antagonist and Janhvi his love interest.

Beyond Fest 2024 lineup

A total of 82 features will screen at four theatres in this year’s Beyond Fest. “A veritable smorgasbord of the best Cinema from across the world,” is how the film festival put it. Devara: Part 1 finds itself in interesting company with films like a new take on Stephen King’s classic story, Salem’s Lot, Godzilla films - Shin Godzilla: ORTHOchromatic and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, historical drama The Apprentice, some Sam Raimi classics, a ‘Shush Cut’ of Hush and more have been lined up.

About Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR plays the titular role and Varadha in the film, Saif plays Bhaira, and Janhvi plays Thangam. Three songs — Fear Song, Chuttamalle, and Daavudi — composed by Anirudh Ravichander have already been released and met with mixed reactions. The first part of Devara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on September 27. The film has made more than $1 million in pre-sales from advance bookings of North American premieres.