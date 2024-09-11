Devara Part 1: Everything you need to know about Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's film

The trailer for Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1 was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The makers carefully kept the film’s story under wraps, and the trailer left a lot to be decoded. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, which also stars Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain, releasing on September 27. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film tells a tale of power and fear) Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Devara: Part 1.

Jr NTR to play dual roles

One thing that’s clear from the posters and trailer is that Jr NTR plays both father and son in the film - Devara and Varadha. While the father is the ‘protector of the seas’, someone who’s feared, the son is the exact opposite. Vara also believes his father, Devara, chose to be away from home, seemingly fracturing their relationship. But it’s hinted that he will have to carry on his father’s legacy.

Saif Ali Khan plays a looter

Saif plays a kushti expert called Bhaira, who hails from a coastal village of men who are all looters. One scene shows them looting ships, killing coast guards and causing mayhem. These men who seemingly don’t know fear are introduced to it due to Devara. It’s, however, hinted that Bhaira befriends Devara and backstabs him due to greed, plotting his downfall so they can carry on looting.

Janhvi Kapoor’s south debut

Janhvi’s mother, the late actor Sridevi, acted in numerous south films in her career. Following her footsteps, Janhvi will debut down south with Devara: Part 1, which sees her play Vara’s love interest Thangam. At the trailer launch of the film, Janhvi called working in a Telugu film her ‘ghar wapsi’ (return home). She has also signed a movie with Ram Charan next.

Cast shot underwater for 38 days

Devara: Part 1 is action-heavy and features several sequences shot underwater and above ground. Jr NTR claimed at the trailer launch that the cast shot underwater for 38 days and 60 days above ground just for the action sequences. The actor claimed that he ‘hated’ the last shot of the trailer, which saw him riding a shark because he was stuck in a 200×150 tank for a whole day to get it right.

Jr NTR’s first solo release in 6 years

Jr NTR’s last solo film was in 2018, Trivikram Srinivas’ Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. While SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in 2022, the film also had Ram Charan in the lead role. Devara: Part 1 will be Jr NTR’s first solo release in 6 years, a fact that his fans are thrilled about. The actor will soon star in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, which marks his Bollywood debut. He will also work with Prashanth Neel for a film, and with Koratala again for the sequel of Devara.