Janhvi Kapoor loses her cool as paparazzi push each other during Devara promotions: ‘Aaram se’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, typically recognised for her poised and composed demeanour, had a rare moment of outburst when she reprimanded security personnel for manhandling paparazzi on a set in Mumbai. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor’s sexy moves and Jr NTR’s energy in Devara song Daavudi drop jaws; fans call it ‘instant chartbuster’ Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film, Devara: Part 1.

A video capturing this unexpected display has surfaced online, generating attention and buzz among fans and followers.

Janhvi loses her cool

In the video, which has been posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account, shows the actor walking towards her vanity van after completing one of her professional commitments.

During a break of the promotions, Janhvi was headed to her vanity van when the paparazzi swamped her for a photograph. They were following her to the van when Janhvi noticed the security guards mistreating the paparazzi.

At that moment, she asked them not to push them.

“Aaram se (Be careful). Why are they pushing them?” Janhvi is seen asking her team, following which she added, “Aap chod dijiye, kuch nahi kar rahe hai. Dhakka na maariye unko (They are not doing anything. Leave them. Don’t push them)”.

After the clip emerged on social media, the actor got a lot of love from the social media user, who flooded the comment section with love and heart emojis.

On Monday, the actor shot for an episode of the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show with her Devara: Part 1 co-stars Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 will see Jr NTR play the titular character, Janhvi play Thangam, and Saif play Bhaira. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. . While initially announced as a stand-alone film, it was later announced that it would be split into two parts. Given that this is Jr NTR’s first film after the highly successful RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, expectations are high. Booking in India will open up at a later date.

She has also signed another Telugu project. Apart from Devara: Part 1, she has also signed a film with director Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan. Talking to PTI about her debut in the south, she said, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it.”