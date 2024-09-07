Janhvi Kapoor's cricketing chaos: Video reveals her fickle favourites among MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has found herself in a sticky situation, and it's not because of her film project. A video that emerged on social media platforms showed the actor's contradictory answers about her favourite cricketer leading to reactions from fans. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor lists the qualities she wants to see in her partner. Watch Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in Devara: Part 1.

Fickle favourite

The video is from the days when she was promoting her project, Mr & Mrs Mahi. It is a montage of her different interviews, which she did on the same day. It seems Janhvi is playing a game of musical chairs with India's cricketing stars -- MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

In one interview, when she was asked about her favourite cricketer, she gushed about MS Dhoni. In another interview, she spoke about Rohit and in yet another interview she fangirled over Virat.

Fans react

The internet is having a field day, with people scratching their heads and sharing their reactions. The video has racked up several views and comments, with fans and trolls alike weighing in on the actor's cricketing confusion.

“Fun fact: Jahnvi Kapoor gave all these 3 interviews on the same day,” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Diversity boss”. “Mood swing,” posted one, with one sharing, “Actually, she believes in equality”.

“She is all in one,” shared one, with another mentioning, “Dhoni is her favourite. She’s a die hard fan of Rohit. She’s a fan of Virat. Point noted”. “Satisfied all fans,” wrote one.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi features Janhvi as Mahima, a doctor who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, essayed by Rajkummar Rao, spots cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream

Her work file

The actor is gearing up for her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. Set to release on September 27, 2024, the film stars Jr NTR in lead role and Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. While initially announced as a stand-alone film, it was later announced that it would be split into two parts.

Apart from Devara: Part 1, she has also signed a film with director Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan. Talking to PTI about her debut in the South, she said, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it.”