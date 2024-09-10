Devara Part 1 advance booking: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crosses $1 million mark in US

The makers of Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 opened advance bookings in North America last week. The bookings were opened for the premiere shows in the USA a day before the film’s release on September 27. According to the film’s team, collections have crossed the $1 million mark so far. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor loses her cool as paparazzi push each other during Devara promotions: ‘Aaram se’) Devara Part 1 advance booking: Jr NTR will play dual roles in Koratala Siva's film.

Devara: Part 1 pre-sale booking

On the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, they announced that the film has crossed $1 million in pre-sales in North America. “He’s turning every part into his RED BLOOD sea. #DevaraUSA #Devara,” they captioned the post, sharing a new poster from the film. The new poster sees Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and Varadha. The filmmakers also claim on the poster that this is the ‘fastest $1M North America pre-sales for any Indian movie.’ The premieres will be held on September 26 in the US. Devara: Part 1 had crossed $500k in collections by September 6.

Devara: Part 1 promotions

The trailer of Devara: Part 1 was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday by the film’s cast and crew. Jr NTR flew to Mumbai a day ahead of the launch, meeting Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar, apart from directors Koratala, Prashanth Neel and Ayan Mukherji. He also shot a promotional video with Alia and Karan titled Devara ka Jigra to promote their films. Alia-starrer Jigra is slated for release in theatres on October 11 for Dasara. The video is expected to be released soon. The actor promoted the film with his co-stars Saif and Janhvi on TV shows too while there.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 will see Jr NTR play the titular character, Janhvi play Thangam, and Saif play Bhaira. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The film was split into two parts after initially being announced as a stand-alone film. This is Jr NTR’s first film after the highly-successful RRR and Janhvi’s first film in Telugu.