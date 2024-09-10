Karan Johar recollects how Jr NTR ‘impacted’ the box office of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

The trailer of Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ahead of the release, Karan Johar spoke about how his friends came together to make this film, recollecting how Jr NTR helped him during the release of Ayan Mukherji’s Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra in 2022. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film tells a tale of power and fear) Karan Johar met Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR on Tuesday during Jigra and Devara promotions.

Karan Johar on Jr NTR

Karan called Jr NTR ‘gracious’ while recollecting how the actor helped impact the box office of Brahmastra, particularly in the south. Back then, the actor helped promote the film RRR director SS Rajamouli, presented in south India. Talking about it, Karan said, “I remember when he had presented Brahmastra to everyone in Hyderabad. It was a big moment for us, such a massive megastar going out of his way to speak of another film.”

The filmmaker also claimed that this helped the film’s business in south India, “And he really impacted the box office of Brahmastra, even in the south. And for that, we are all eternally grateful. There are so many friends attached to this journey, not just Tarak. I told him that this was not the end of this relationship. This is the beginning of a new one, and he knows what I’m talking about.”

Karan also spoke about the relationship his children Yash and Roohi share with Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s children Taimur and Jeh, calling it a ‘legacy friendship’. He also referred to Janhvi as his ‘child beaming in gold’, referring to the gold-coloured saree she wore to the launch. “And for me, I felt like a proud papa when she actually started performing. And matching steps with Tarak is no easy task like she really gave it her absolute best,” he said.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara will see Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and his son Varadha, Saif plays Bhaira while Janhvi plays Thangam. The film will be released in theatres on September 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain.