Vishwak Sen lashes out at YouTubers for criticising Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 trailer: ‘Just looking at your face makes me'

The trailer for Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 dropped recently. While the trailer received mixed reviews, one particular review by two YouTubers made actor Vishwak Sen criticise them. (Also Read: Jr NTR, Vishwak Sen, Kalki 2898 AD producers donate to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain relief) Vishwak Sen was angry that the YouTubers criticised Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1's trailer.

Vishwak Sen on Devara trailer review

On an Instagram page titled Telugu Memes, a compilation of a live YouTube video hosted by a page called Ragadi was posted. In it, the YouTubers discussed the drawbacks of Devara: Part 1’s trailer. They even discussed the potential twist in the film, with one of them criticising how Jr NTR looks in the trailer and pointing out that the scene in which he rides a shark wasn’t good either.

Vishwak reacted to the video on Instagram, commenting, “Na Peru karab cheyyadanike puttadu veeedu, fist goda ki support lekunda 2 mins kurcho nuvvu, tharvatha, cinema ni, audience ni uddariddu kani. Kaaalthundhi naku kani, already kalipoyyina face needi em cheddam, nuvve matladali andham gurinchi. (This man exists to ruin my name. You first sit without taking the support of a wall for 2 minutes, later, you can discuss how to make better cinema for the audience. Just looking at your face makes me mad, so you should be the last one to talk about someone’s looks.)”

He also clarified that if he’s ‘not wrong’ the person he was lashing out against is also named Vishwak, hence his statement.

A screen grab of Vishwak Sen's comments on the post.

For the unversed, Vishwak is a self-proclaimed fan of Jr NTR. The latter also shares a good relationship with him, claiming that Vishwak and Siddhu Jonnalagadda will take the Telugu film industry forward.

He once said at an event, “I always believed that Vishwak Sen and Siddhu would play a very instrumental role in taking the industry forward with fresh ideas and content. And looking at them both today, I feel very proud. We need daredevils like these to take the industry to the next level.”

About Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR plays the titular role and Varadha in the film, Saif plays Bhaira, and Janhvi plays Thangam. Three songs — Fear Song, Chuttamalle, and Daavudi — composed by Anirudh Ravichander have already been released and met with mixed reactions. The first part of Devara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on September 27.