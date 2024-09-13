Devara Part 1 reportedly gets U/A certificate after 4 cuts: From CGI-generated shark to violence against mother

Devara gets certified

"Sparking a tidal wave of excitement, man of masses NTR Jr's Devara: Part 1 (Telugu) has been given the green light to cast off, securing a U/A certificate from the censor board," stated a press release issued by the makers.

The report states that the makers were asked to make four cuts in the film, post which they received U/A certification (unrestricted for public exhibition, but with parental guidance for children under 12 years of age). The four cuts included three to do with violence. Firstly, a character kicking his wife in the stomach has been asked to be modified. Secondly, another similar scene of a character kicking his mother has gone under similar modification.

Thirdly, a five-second shot of a character hanging through a sword and then sliding down through it further has been axed. The fourth change is more of a technical one – in the now-popular shot of Jr NTR riding a shark in the sea, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) officials have asked the makers to add a disclaimer to that scene that the shark is generated via CGI. Harming of animals while filming isn't allowed in India. After these four modifications, Devara: Part 1 was cleared for release with a U/A certificate with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

About Devara: Part 1

The two-part franchise is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The first part will be released in theatres on September 27. Devara: Part 1also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. Jr NTR stars as the titular character of Devara, with Janhvi as island woman Thangam and Saif as the anti-hero Bhaira.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. It has become the fastest Indian movie to sell over 35,000 tickets in North America, with over 30,000 tickets in the US alone, the makers added. Koratala Siva previously directed Jr NTR in the 2016 Telugu action vigilante film Janatha Garage.