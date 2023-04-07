Palak Tiwari reveals everyone lost their minds when they found out Ram Charan was on set for the song Yentamma. Watch

The song Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan assembles much of the ensemble cast from the upcoming film. Along with Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati, the song features the rest of the actors including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill. The song video also features a very special guest with Ram Charan. In a new making of featurette on the song, the cast members reveal what went on behind the scenes. Palak shared that everyone on set from the actors to the assistant directors lost their minds when Ram arrived on set to shoot his portions. (Also read: Yentamma: Salman Khan, Venkatesh recreate Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan, remind of Shah Rukh Khan's Lungi Dance) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, will release on April 21.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, Yentamma features lyrics in both Hindi and Telugu. It also has a rap portion written and performed by Raftaar. Shabbir has written the lyrics for Yentamma, while Aditya Dev provides additional lyrics and vocals. The behind-the-scenes shows much of the cast goofing off initially on set, before sharing how much work went into the making. Around 2,000 dancers were used for Yentamma, with around 1,000 motorcycles incorporated into the peppy dance track.

The highlight of the song is Ram Charan's cameo. Palak said, "We all collectively like, the actors, the ADs, all of us lost our minds a little bit when we found out that Ram Charan was on set." The actor comes on for a special appearance to perform a revised version of RRR's Naatu Naatu step with Salman and Venkatesh.

Ram stated in the video, "This song is a blast. This is one of the best songs. You guys are going to celebrate this song. Beautiful, nice, little boy's dream that came true. It was a pleasure to do this song. I'm lucky to have done this song. Thank you so much Salman bhai. Love you so much."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Abdu Rozik and Bhagyashree amongst others. It is Salman's latest Eid release and will release later this month on April 21. Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) and Bathukamma are the other songs from the film that were released before Yentamma.

