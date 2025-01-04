Kiara Advani hospitalised? Actor's team issues clarification after she misses Game Changer event in Mumbai

After reports emerged that actor Kiara Advani had been hospitalised on Saturday morning, her team issued a clarification. The actor was scheduled to appear at the trailer launch and press meet of her upcoming film Game Changer in Mumbai. However, she did not attend the event. (Also Read | Game Changer team clarifies why they spent ₹75 crore on 4 songs for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film) Kiara Advani has been hospitalised.(Photo: Instagram)

More details about Kiara's health

As per her team, Kiara has not been hospitalised. The actor has been advised to rest due to exertion, as she has been working nonstop, shared her team.

Earlier, at the event, the emcee had announced that the actor could not be present as she was hospitalised. No other details about the reason behind Kiara's illness were shared.

About Kiara's upcoming film

Kiara will be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Recently, the film's team unveiled the film's teaser in Lucknow. The over one-minute-long teaser showed Ram going from academia to action. In the clip, he fought goons and even romanced Kiara.

Reportedly, the film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections. The film, directed by S Shankar, will release in cinemas on January 10.

About Kiara's personal life

Kiara is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra. They tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Rajasthan. The couple fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah.