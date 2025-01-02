Game Changer team clarifies why they spent 75 crore on 4 songs for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film

It was recently revealed that director Shankar spent ₹75 crore to film four songs in his upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. While the director has historically been known to splurge huge amounts on songs, the internet was confused as to why they needed to spend that much money. The film’s music label, Saregama released a breakdown of the numbers. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap criticizes Shankar's statement on making Game Changer for audience who like Instagram reels) Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in a still from the song Jaragandi in Game Changer.

Why did Game Changer songs cost ₹ 75 crore?

Game Changer has four songs in the film - Jaragandi, Raa Macha Macha, Naanaa Hyraanaa and Dhop. According to the team, Jaragandi, which Prabhu Deva choreographed, featured 600 dancers. The song was shot over 13 days on a massive 70-foot village set, and the costumes were eco-friendly and made of jute.

Raa Macha Macha, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, featured 1000 dancers and is a ‘tribute to folk dance’ apart from ‘celebrating India’s rich cultural diversity’. Naanaa Hyraanaa, they claim, is the first Indian song to be shot with an infrared camera. The song was shot in New Zealand. As for Dhop, the song choreographed by Jani Master features 100 Russian dancers and was completed in 8 days.

Internet reacts

The internet, though, still seemed split about the extravagant budget, while fans of Shankar knew this was right down his alley. One person wrote on Reddit, “Shankar has always had extravagant song videos for his movies. Jeans had Aishwarya waltz around the seven wonders of the world then. All for a song, it was magnificent.”

Another reasoned, “You can make another whole film with 75 cr, that is such a waste of money and not even for good like everything is awful about it.” Some people on X (formerly Twitter) thought it was ‘crazy’ to spend such a large amount of money on four songs, while others called it an ‘Unwanted expense’.

Game Changer, which also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil, will be released in theatres on January 10.