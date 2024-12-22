Dhop song from Game Changer: Ram Charan fans hail his peppy moves in song with Kiara Advani; call him ‘grace god’. Watch

Dhop song from Game Changer: The fourth song from Shankar’s maiden Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, was released on Sunday. Titled Dhop, the peppy number is reminiscent of the kind of music the director’s films used to have in the early 2000s. (Also Read: Will Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer have a sequel? Srikanth clarifies) Dhop song from Game Changer: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani show off their moves in the latest number.

Dhop song from Game Changer

The 5-minute-long techno track sees music composed by Thaman S, even if it could be mistaken for a vintage AR Rahman Tamil number for a Shankar film. Thaman, Roshini JKV, Prudhvi and Sruthi Ranjani Modumudi provide the vocals for the number with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry.

The lyrical video sees stills of Ram and Kiara from the song, interspersed with footage of them showing off their dance moves. The video also includes footage of Jani Master, who faces sexual assault charges, choreographing it. One shot sees Chiranjeevi admiring their dance moves.

Fans impressed by Ram Charan

Given that Ram’s recent filmography (Rangasthalam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, RRR, Acharya) did not hold scope for Y2K-style numbers like Dhop, the actor’s fans were happy to see him dancing again like he did in his earlier films.

Many even began calling him ‘grace god’, with one fan commenting, “Grace + Style + Perfection = @AlwaysRamCharan. Truly a Grace God #RamCharan.” Another fan wrote, “Grace God ki Single Take lu Mamulu ea Thammullu (It’s normal for the grace god to deliver such moves in a single take).”

An enthusiastic fan even shared a clip of Ram dancing to Yamaho Yama from his first film Chirutha, writing, “First Cinema lo, First Song lone Dance lo Grace tho pekaadesadu!! Grace God @AlwaysRamCharan bolte (He killed it with grace in his first song for his first film. They call him Grace God Ram Charan).”

About Game Changer

Game Changer is directed by Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Ram and Kiara, the film stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil. The film will be released in theatres on January 10 next year.