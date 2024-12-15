Will Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer have a sequel? Srikanth clarifies

For better or worse, the trend is for films to end in cliffhangers, setting up the story for a sequel in a few years. One question on everyone’s mind is whether Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer, will have a sequel with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Srikanth, who plays a key role in the film, answers the question and spills more details about the film. (Also Read: RRR producers announce documentary on SS Rajamouli film. Here's when it will be out) Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's maiden Telugu film Game Changer.

Srikanth on acting in Game Changer

Srikanth talked to the press in Hyderabad about his role in the film and his experience working in it. Talking about working with Shankar, he said, “He is already known for his craft. Right from the first day, he made us very comfortable. He is very patient and goes for as many takes as possible. He knows how his actors must act in his films and perfectly injects his vision into us. We just follow it.”

He was also praised for SJ Suryah’s performance in the film, claiming that his role in Game Changer would be better than in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He said, “I have scenes with everyone: Charan, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. SJ Suryah's performance is outstanding. His character has layers of humour, cunning, and sarcasm, taking it to the next level compared to his role in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Working with such versatile characters has been an amazing experience.”

If Game Changer has a sequel

Srikanth plays an ageing chief minister in Game Changer and has to wear prosthetics to look older than he is, with him in the makeup chair for at least three hours daily. He even wondered if he could pull off the role during narration, adding, “Once the prosthetics were done and I got into the look, I felt confident I could do justice to the role. Working with Shankar garu is a dream for many, and I consider myself fortunate to have such a significant role in his film.”

When asked if Game Changer will have a sequel, like most films that release now, Srikanth replied, “No. I think Game Changer is a standalone single-part movie. Shankar’s recent movies might have disappointed, but he has never failed as a director. I hope he makes a strong comeback with this film. It has all the commercial elements people want, including political angles and twists. I hope it’ll be a big hit.”

Game Changer will be released in theatres on January 10, next year, for Sankranthi.