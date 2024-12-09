RRR producers announce documentary on SS Rajamouli film. Here's when it will be out

SS Rajamouli fans are in for a surprise! The makers of his 2022 magnum opus RRR have announced a documentary that will trace the making of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer. The documentary, titled RRR: Behind and Beyond, is all set to release in December. (Also read: Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani wins National Award for Best Background Score for RRR: It is just another award) SS Rajamouli's RRR attained global recognition, even winning an Oscar.

RRR: Behind and Beyond

On Monday, the official X account of RRR movie shared the poster of the documentary along with the announcement. In the poster, Rajamouli was seen sitting in the middle of a pile of shooting tapes. The title RRR: Behind and Beyond zoomed right behind him. The caption of the post read, "The world saw the glory. Now witness the story! 𝐑𝐑𝐑: 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 & 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 Documentary film coming this December." The announcement did not specify the exact release date or whether the documentary will be released in OTT.

About RRR

RRR, a Telugu language film, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Sara, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. RRR grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was celebrated for its action sequences. The film wowed audiences in the West when it was released on Netflix.

RRR created history at the Academy Awards last year, after the film's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Award in the Best Original Song category. In addition, the film also earned praise from Hollywood heavyweights like Danny DeVito, Edgar Wright, Russo Brothers, James Gunn, and Scott Derrickson, among others.