Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani wins National Award for Best Background Score for RRR: It is just another award

Music composer MM Keeravani won the Best Background Score for RRR at the At the recently announced 69th National Film Awards. Earlier this year, he also bagged an Oscar for Naatu Naatu. However, the composer remains unfazed by all the accolades coming his way. MM Keeravani won an Oscar for Naatu Naatu (RRR)

“It’s just an award for me. The appreciation means a lot but this has not changed or affected me in any way. I am well aware that no miracles are going to happen as a result of it. Even personally, I do not feel any kind of change and that’s because I don’t carry the baggage of an Oscar or a national award with me. I keep myself grounded. Award or no award, I am still the same. Whether it’s an Oscars or National award, it will not affect my life, and my thought process," he says.

Keeravani jokes how hundreds and thousands of people know him, but he enjoys no perks of this popularity. “I do not get discounts or freebies because I am Oscar winner (laughs). So it’s still the same,” he adds, and continues, “The first party, with whom I am working to create music may have a changed opinion of me after the honours, but for the listeners, I am still an artiste who needs to create good work in order to impress them. The listeners don’t get affected by the awards.”

Keeravani, who is now working on another mega project Chandramukhi 2, asserts that with such recognition and acclaim, one may wonder if the weight of expectations has placed an overwhelming amount of pressure on him to surpass his own past achievements. However, he says it’s quite the opposite.

“Because there is a National award and Oscar tag on me, the pressure is reduced. Whatever you create will be passed because you are an Oscar winner,” he says, but is quick to add that he does not take that for granted.

When asked about who does he want to dedicate the award to, Keeravani says he does not understand the concept of dedication. “I do not believe in dedications. They complimented me for something that I did. If the person I dedicate this award to comes to me and ask for the trophy, I won’t be able to give it right? So what’s the point of dedicating it to someone else. It will only be for the name sake. I am not saying that there have been no people who supported me and inspired me on this journey. There have been several people starting from my parents to my gurus, but that’s a different story altogether," he ends.

