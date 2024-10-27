Jani Master's reunion video with family after bail in rape case has Animal song in background; internet isn't amused

Choreographer Sheik Jani Basha, known as Jani Master, was arrested on September 19 after his 21-year-old colleague accused him of raping her when she was a minor. The Telangana High Court granted him bail with conditions on October 24. He posted an emotional video hugging his family after returning home, but the internet was not on his side. (Also Read: Choreographer Jani Master gets bail with conditions after being booked for alleged rape of minor) Jani Master posted an emotional video with wife Ayesha and kids after returning home.

Jani Master returns home

Jani posted a 2-minute-15-second video set to the song Papa Meri Jaan from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The video shows his children rushing to the door to hug him as his wife, Ayesha, looks at them with a smile. He consoles his children when they start crying and sees the handmade cards they made for him. Jani almost seems to break down when he hugs Ayesha, and she consoles him.

“A lot is taken away from us in these 37 days. My family & well wishers' prayers got me here today. Truth is often eclipsed but never extinguished, it will prevail one day. This phase of life which my entire family had gone through, will pierce my heart forever,” he wrote, sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Internet reacts

While dance masters Aata Sandeep and Anee posted under his video with heart and crying emojis, the internet seemed split about his statement. His supporters left comments like, “All is well masterrr we always with u (sic),” but most of the internet did not agree.

One person commented on X, “Of course your family will have pain, but at the end of the day, you are an accused. Apart from trolls and all, you didn't go to jail by joining social services, you went to jail for allegations regarding rape and Women's harassment, But you are Behaving as a social worker. (sic)” Another wrote sarcastically, “Olympic lo Gold techadu (He won gold at the Olympics).” A person commented, “Bro just got released after freedom fight... Have some shame bro.”

Some even criticised his choice of music in the video, writing, “Aa BGM enti (clown emoji) (What is that background music).” Some reasoned, “Jhani garu if u did mistake plz accept the sin but if u are innocent Fight till ur last breath n teach lesson to culprits.”

What happened

Jani’s colleague accused him of sexual assault during outdoor shoots. A case was also registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him as she was allegedly underage at the time of these assaults. Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party instructed Jani to avoid party programmes before his arrest. The choreographer was supposed to receive a National Award that was revoked over the allegations.