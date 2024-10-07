Menu Explore
Animal Vs Jigra: Alia Bhatt has to say this on comparisons between the two films

BySantanu Das
Oct 07, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Alia Bhatt said she is aware of all the comparisons that the fans have been making surrounding both the films. Jigra releases on October 11.

Alia Bhatt has a perfect response to all the fans who have been linking her upcoming release Jigra with that of her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor's last release Animal. Alia, who was in Delhi to promote Jigra with Vedang Raina, shared that there are no such similarities between the two films, although both of them make it a point to discuss their scenes and work with each other. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals Radha from Student of the Year was the first song of hers which daughter Raha watched)

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal; and Alia Bhatt in a still from Jigra.
Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal; and Alia Bhatt in a still from Jigra.

What Alia said

During the interaction, Alia said in Hindi, "Animal Vs Jigra… Ghar pe (at home)! I wouldn’t say there’s any competition between us. I think I am very fortunate that my husband (Ranbir Kapoor) is also my best friend and a wonderful actor. We often discuss our films and scenes with each other. I talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jigra. Every time I had a doubt or confusion, I would discuss it with him and he did the same with me for Animal.”

She went on to add, “I know people have been comparing the two, but there really aren’t many similarities. It’s not just about Animal or Jigra; a common theme in many films is doing something for a loved one. It’s a genre in itself, and many movies have been made on these lines. So aside from that one aspect, there aren’t any direct similarities between the two films.”

More details

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Ranvijay Singh in the 2023 film Animal. The film is about a troubled father-son relationship and Ranvijay's quest for revenge after his father is the target of an assassination attempt.

In Jigra, Alia plays a young woman, Satya Anand, who struggles to save her brother Ankur Anand, who is being tortured while being imprisoned in a foreign jail. Satya pledges to break Ankur out of the prison after he is sentenced to death. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It releases in theatres on October 11.

Follow Us On