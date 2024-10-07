Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt reveals Radha from Student of the Year was the first song of hers which daughter Raha watched

BySantanu Das
Oct 07, 2024 06:17 PM IST

Alia Bhatt was asked what is the first film of hers that she would want her daughter Raha Kapoor to watch. Here's what she replied.

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her new film Jigra, which releases in theatres this Friday. The actor was in Delhi along with co-star Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala on Monday to talk about the film. During the press meet, Alia was asked whether she had decided which will the first pick from her filmography that she would show her daughter Raha Kapoor. In response, Alia said that it is a very ‘important decision’ to make and gave a snippet of her interaction with Raha. (Also read: Raha Kapoor rubs her eyes and hugs dad Ranbir Kapoor as paparazzi use camera flashes)

Alia Bhatt talked about showing her films to daughter Raha Kapoor.

What Alia said

During the interaction, Alia said, "I was just discussing this the other day with somebody and I am not really sure. It is a very important decision to make. But just yesterday she saw my first song that I ever shot, that is Radha [from Alia's debut film Student of the Year]!"

She went on to add, “Abhi usko gaana thoda thoda dikha rahe (She is beginning to see , she is about two years old. Actually the first song she saw was Kesariya [from Brahmastra] and then yesterday she saw Radha teri Chunari and Badtameez Dil [Ranbir Kapoor's song from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani] at the same time. She must be thinking ki this must be normal (smiles).”

More details

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby daughter Raha in November 2022. She is often spotted with the two of them during public appearances.

Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which stars Vedang Raina as her sibling. The Vasan Bala film will be out in theatres on October 11. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On