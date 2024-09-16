Choreographer Jani Master booked for sexually assaulting 21-year-old colleague ‘multiple times’: Report

Police have reportedly booked a zero First Information Report (FIR) against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, on allegations of sexually assaulting a woman. As per a report by The Hindu, police said that the woman, aged 21, is also a choreographer. In her complaint to the Raidurgam police in Hyderabad, the woman, who has been closely working with Jani Master for the past few months, claimed he has been sexually assaulting her during their outdoor shoots. Also read: Nani says Hema Committee report is bothering him Jani Master is a choreographer, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Woman says Jani Master assaulted her at her home

Based on her statement, a zero FIR was reportedly booked by the Raidurgam police and it has been transferred to Narsingi police for further investigation. “The complainant said that Jani had sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times... since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the police there and further investigation will be taken up,” a senior police official said.

‘The case shall be investigated further’

Jani Master was booked under clause (2) and (n) of section 376 (rape), criminal intimidation (506) and voluntarily causing hurt (323) of the IPC, said the police. The DG of Women Safety Wing (WSW) Telangana, Shikha Goel said that people from the film fraternity reached out to her for guidance in the case.

“I advised them to launch an internal inquiry under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act and since the allegations also attract criminal charges, they were also told to register a case with the law and order police… the case shall be investigated further as per protocol,” she said.

More about Jani Master

Earlier in June, Satish, a dancer, had reportedly filed a complaint against Jani Master with the Raidurgam police station. Satish accused the choreographer of harassment, claiming that he was preventing him from securing work in film shoots. However, Jani Master refuted these allegations during a press conference.

In 2019, Jani Master was reportedly sentenced to six months in jail by a local court in Medchal, Hyderabad, for a 2015 brawl at a college. He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures with everyone from Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan to Rajkummar Rao.