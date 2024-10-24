Choreographer Jani Master gets bail with conditions after being booked for alleged rape of minor

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, known as Jani Master, received bail from the Telangana High Court on Thursday. TOI reports that the choreographer, who had been in Chanchalguda Central jail for a little over a month, received bail with conditions. (Also Read: Choreographer Jani Master's National Film Award suspended by I&B Ministry over allegations of rape of a minor) Jani Master is a choreographer, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Jani Master receives bail

In September, Jani was booked by the Narsingi police of Cyberabad Commissionerate under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following sexual assault allegations by a colleague. The 21-year-old victim had alleged that the choreographer harassed and sexually assaulted her over six years when she worked with him.

According to the publication, Jani’s senior counsel, C Pratap Reddy, claimed that there were differing views about her age. He also noted that statements from neighbours suggested that they moved freely together, indicating a ‘consensual relationship’. His counsel also argued that the POCSO case was ‘uncalled for’ and that the complaint was filed with ‘ulterior motives’.

However, public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao opposed the bail plea and pointed out that the victim’s age would be determined during the investigation.

The conditions

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi granted Jani bail with conditions. Per the bail, he must appear for court hearings and cooperate with the case’s investigation. He was also asked not to contact the victim, appear in the media to discuss the case or leave the country. Jani was previously granted interim bail for four days to allow him to receive the National Award he was initially nominated for, but his award was revoked.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, the producers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, held a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday to announce that the film will be released in theatres on December 5. Jani had choreographed the song Sooseki and was supposed to choreograph a special number for the movie. But producer Naveen said, “We’ve already selected another choreographer for the song, so he’s (Jani) not doing it.”