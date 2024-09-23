Pushpa producer clarifies Allu Arjun isn't involved in choreographer Jani Master issue: ‘Only aligned professionally’

Pushpa producer Ravi Shankar was put in a tough spot while recently promoting Mathu Vadalara 2 in Hyderabad. He was asked about director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun’s names being brought up in connection with Jani Master’s alleged assault case. (Also Read: Who is Jani Master? Know all about Aayi Nai, Arabic Kuthu choreographer accused of rape) Recently many assumed that Allu Arjun had provided professional assurance to Jani Master's alleged victim.

When Jhansi, on behalf of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the press last week, she said that a ‘big hero’ had assured the victim of professional support. Many assumed that she was talking about Arjun, but Ravi claims otherwise.

Ravi Shankar on Jani Master’s issue

When Ravi was asked if Sukumar and Arjun had assured professional support to the alleged victim, he replied, “Whatever happened between the girl and Jani Master is personal to them. She was hired long back as an additional choreographer for our film and will remain throughout the filmmaking process. Jani Master was supposed to choreograph a special number for Pushpa 2 but this happened two days before we planned it.”

He added that for Arjun’s ‘stature’, he wouldn’t be picking sides or looking to give someone a leg up professionally. Ravi said, “Hero (Allu Arjun) isn’t bothered about who’s on set other than wishing them good morning and following the steps he’s given. He has unnecessarily been dragged into it. For his stature, why will he stop someone from working or promote someone else? We are all only professionally aligned to both of them.”

Jhansi on Jani Master’s issue

For the unversed, choreographer Jani Master was arrested in Goa and produced in court last week for sexually assaulting a female colleague. After she filed an FIR, he was taken into custody, and a city court in Hyderabad has now sent him to a 14-day remand, according to PTI. Police told the agency he is lodged in the Chanchalguda central prison. On September 15, the Narsingi Police had registered a case under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of IPC. A relevant section of the POCSO Act, 2012 was also added.

After news of the allegations surfaced, Jhansi told the press, “I want to assure that the Telugu film industry stands united on this issue. It might seem like no one is speaking up for her publicly, but she has been assured work by a big director, at least two producers, and a big hero behind the scenes. The industry will always support talent.” Many assumed she was talking about team Pushpa as she had worked in the film.