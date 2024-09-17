Jani Master case: Telugu film chamber’s sexual harassment redressal panel to look into complaint against choreographer

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, professionally known as Jani Master, has an FIR registered against him for sexually abusing a female colleague ‘multiple times’. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) responded to the same, stating that the sexual redressal panel is also looking into it. (Also Read: Choreographer Jani Master booked for sexually assaulting 21-year-old colleague ‘multiple times’) Jani Master won the National Award this year for Megam Karukkatha from Thiruchitrambalam.

TFCC’s statement on Jani Master

The TFCC also stated that they have received a sexual harassment complaint on Jani Master and are looking into it. A portion of their statement reads, “The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has received a sexual harassment complaint from a choreographer who is a member of Telugu Film & TV Dancers & Dance Directors Association, and the same has been referred to the sexual harassment redressal panel of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.”

The TFCC wrote that they knew an FIR was registered against Jani and requested the media to protect the complainant’s identity. They wrote, “The internal complaints committee has convened and the enquiry is going on as per the Guidelines of POSH Act 2013. We are aware that the aggrieved party has made a complaint with the police department for which an FIR has been registered.”

What happened

PTI reports that a case has been registered against Jani on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he worked with. The woman alleged sexual assault during outdoor shoots and also an attack at her home. The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Narsingi police station, as she resides there.

Jani is well-known for his choreography of popular songs in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pushpa: The Rise, Varisu, Stree 2, and Khel Khel Mein. He also worked with Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s political party, Jana Sena Party, during the AP elections and afterwards.

However, the party released a statement saying that he has been asked to stay away from the party's programmes. The party leadership has taken the decision in view of the police case being registered against him, it said.