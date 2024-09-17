Who is Jani Master? Know all about Aayi Nai, Arabic Kuthu choreographer accused of rape

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, professionally known as Jani Master, has been booked for sexual assault. A zero FIR was filed against him on Monday after a 21-year-old colleague who worked with him accused him of raping her ‘multiple times’. Jani Master has choreographed for Telugu, Tamil and Hindi songs.

Know all about the choreographer who has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's political party distances itself from Jani Master after FIR filed for alleged sexual assault)

Career beginnings

Jani began his career on the reality dance show Dhee, and in 2009, he debuted with the Nithiin and Priyamani-starrer Drona. His big break came in 2012 when he choreographed for Ram Charan in Racha, and he soon became a regular in the actor’s films. He also did choreography for Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR., Ram Pothineni and Ravi Teja's films. It was in 2014 that he began working in Hindi, choreographing for Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho.

Choreographing hit numbers

Through the years, Jani has been credited as the man behind a few famous dance moves. From Pooja Hegde’s special number, Jigelu Rani, in Ram-starrer Rangasthalam and Sai Pallavi and Dhanush’s famous Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 to Butta Bomma from Arjun and Pooja’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Seeti Maar from Salman’s Radhe.

Recent work

His most recent work involved choreographing big-budget films like Pushpa: The Rise (Srivalli), Beast (Arabic Kuthu), Varisu (Ranjithame), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Yentamma), Jailer (Kaavaalaa), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Laal Peeli Akhiyaan), and Stree 2 (Aayi Nai). This year, he won a National Award for Best Choreography for Dhanush, Raashii Khanna’s Megam Karukkatha from Thiruchitrambalam.

The assault case

On Monday, a case was registered against Jani for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he worked with, reports PTI. The woman alleged that the sexual assault took place during outdoor shoots, and there was also an attack at home. The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station as she resides there. She was a minor when the assaults happened.

Asked to step away from Jana Sena

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister-actor Pawan Kalyan’s political party, the Jana Sena Party, released a statement that Jani has been asked to stay away from party activities. The party leadership has taken the decision in view of the police case being registered against him, it said. During the AP elections, Jani worked closely with Pawan and campaigned for him, officially joining it in January this year. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce also released a statement that their sexual harassment redressal panel is also looking into the matter.

Jani is married to a classical dancer called Ayesha and they have two children together.