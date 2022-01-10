Vicky Kaushal dances to Rowdy Baby with a ton of energy, fan asks him ‘Katrina bhabhi is recording?’. Watch

On Monday, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video of himself dancing. The video comes a day after Vicky celebrated one month wedding anniversary with his wife Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the dancing video, Vicky wrote, “What monday blues? #setlife #bestlife.” In the video, Vicky is seen shaking a leg to Rowdy Baby. The song is from Dhanush's film Maari 2.

As soon as the video was uploaded, Vicky's fans started reacting to it. One fan pulled his leg and wrote, “Katrina bhabhi video bna rahi hai kya (Is Katrina recording the video?" Another one said that the video could be a perfect meme, saying, “It can be such a perfect meme. Vicky Kaushal after marrying Katrina Kaif *dancing on rowdy baby*." While one fan called it an "after marriage dance.”

The post comes a day after Vicky and Katrina posted loved up pictures on Instagram, celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary. Vicky posted a photo with Katrina dancing and wrote, “Forever to go!” While Katrina shared their selfie and wrote “Happppyyyyy one month my [heart emoji].”

Vicky and Katrina recently shifted to their new house in Juhu and are also neighbours to actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Katrina gave a glimpse of the house last week, as she shared pictures of herself sitting on a sofa, wearing mangalsutra.

Read More: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal dance their hearts out in unseen photo from wedding, fan thinks it’s ‘sangeet ki pic’

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by just 120 guests, including celebrities such as Malavika Mohanan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan and Sharvari Wagh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON