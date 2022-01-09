Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal dance their hearts out in unseen photo from wedding, fan thinks it’s ‘sangeet ki pic’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated one month of marriage with adorable posts for each other on Instagram. Vicky selected an unseen photo from last month’s wedding festivities and attached a heartfelt message to it for Katrina.

“Forever to go!” wrote Vicky along with a red heart. The photo shows him and Katrina, dressed in traditional attires, dancing their hearts out at what appears to be a function from their wedding. In the comments section, a fan suspected that it could very well be from their sangeet ceremony. “Sangeet ki picture,” read a comment.

In the photo, Katrina can be seen smiling from ear to ear as she dances on stage, with her hands full of bangles and her bridal mehendi. Vicky, dressed in a blue kurta, sports an animated expression as he joins Katrina on stage.

Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar and Vicky’s Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar were among the first celebs who reacted to the post - they all shared red heart emojis.

Earlier on Sunday, Katrina also dedicated a post to Vicky, writing: “Happppyyyyy one month my love.” Vicky reacted to the post, saying: “Happy Happy my love.” Vicky’s comment is the most liked on Katrina’s post, garnering over 13,000 ‘likes’ in an hour.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. Their strictly guarded wedding was attended by just 120 guests, including celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, among others. The couple has previously shared glimpses of their haldi, mehendi and wedding ceremonies on Instagram.

On their wedding day, Vicky and Katrina wrote about their new beginning in identical posts on Instagram: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

