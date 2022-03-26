Home / Entertainment / Music / Jonita Gandhi on her viral hit Arabic Kuthu: My friends who don’t even listen to Tamil songs made reels on it
Jonita Gandhi on her viral hit Arabic Kuthu: My friends who don’t even listen to Tamil songs made reels on it

Singer Jonita Gandhi says her song Arabic Kuthu took off also when many celebs danced on it in Instagram reels.
Singer Jonita Gandhi has sung the song Arabic Kuthu from Beast.
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Her latest track Arabic Kuthu from the upcoming film Beast, has gone absolutely viral and how. Jonita Gandhi says the reactions have been overwhelming, with celebs making reels on the song too. “I didn’t expect it to transcend boundaries and it doing so amazing. I am excited when people listening to me in one language listen to me in another language as well. Anirudh (Ravichander, music composer and co-singer) is amazing, he’s making music that’s really infectious. You hum it all day, it has spread like wildfire,” she gushes.

The 32-year-old says she realised the Tamil song had become big when it hits 100 million views in less than two weeks. Gandhi continues, “It was amazing. The film hasn’t released yet, only the song came out. I saw the reels people were doing. My friend from Mumbai who don’t normally listen to Tamil music, they were doing it! Then Varun Dhawan made one with Rashmika Mandanna, after which more people discovered it. My friends in the United States, who do B-Funk, did one on Arabic Kuthu, they usually do it on Punjabi songs.”

Since she mentions that the 100 million mark is when she realised the song had gone viral, how much important are these views for Gandhi?

“I think we make songs, put it out because we want it to reach people. But the number of views is always skewed. So I try not to think about numbers, depending on the project. If people are talking about the song, it has reached them. Word of mouth is of course attached to that. I work on many projects at a time, some work, some don’t and I have learnt to be okay with that,” the singer signs off.

