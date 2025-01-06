Chiranjeevi shares his dream of Mega family being like Kapoor family; calls Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan his ‘achievements’

Chiranjeevi recently attended the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) Katalyst 2025 conference in Hyderabad, where he spoke of his family’s success. The actor felt proud about calling his brother Pawan Kalyan and son Ram Charan his ‘achievements’, revealing that he once dreamt of his family being like the Kapoor family in Bollywood. (Also Read: Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara yells in excitement as she watches father on TV for the first time. Watch) Chiranjeevi recently talked about how he feels thankful for his family's success.

Chiranjeevi on his dream for the Mega family

When Chiranjeevi entered the film industry, he was the first from his family to do so. But since then, numerous members of his family, like brothers Pawan and Nagababu, son Ram, nephews Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej Konidela, Sai Durgha Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela, have followed in his footsteps.

At the event, Chiranjeevi said, “I spoke about my achievements here…Pawan Kalyan is my achievement; Ram Charan is my achievement; all the kids in my family are my achievements. I feel accomplished when I look at them,” revealing how their success feels personal to him.

The actor also stated that there was a time when he dreamt of the Mega family being like the Kapoor family. He said, “Recently, Pawan reminded me of something I said years ago. I’ve always wanted the Mega family to be like Raj Kapoor’s. Pawan told me I believed it with such conviction that we’re here today. I thanked God when a newspaper called us the Kapoor family of the south. It’s only possible due to the love we received from the audience.”

Numerous members of Chiranjeevi’s family are actors or work in film productions. His daughter, Sushmita Konidela, is a costume designer. Varun married actor Lavanya Tripathi in 2023, and recently, there’s talk of Pawan’s son Akira Nandan also becoming an actor. Pawan’s ex-wife Renu Desai also stated at an event that she’s also ‘waiting’ to see their son on-screen but that it’s ‘his wish’ when he will pursue acting.

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi will soon star in Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara, initially scheduled for release during Sankranthi. The socio-fantasy film is expected to hit screens this summer. Ram’s Game Changer, directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, will be released in theatres on January 10. Pawan, now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will soon star in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.