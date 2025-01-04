Menu Explore
Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara yells in excitement as she watches father on TV for the first time. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Jan 04, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Upasana shared a video of her daughter Klin Kaara's reaction to watching her father Ram Charan for the first time on television.

Ram Charan is busy promoting his upcoming action entertainer, Game Changer, but he's also taking out enough quality time with his family. His wife Upasana recently shared a video of their one-year-old daughter Klin Kaara watching her father on television for the first time. (Also Read – Game Changer: Release date, cast, remuneration, story, everything you need to know about Ram Charan-Kiara Advani film)

Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara watches him on TV for the first time.
Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara watches him on TV for the first time.

Klin spots her father on TV

Upasana took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and shared a video from their home, in which they're watching the Netflix India documentary RRR: Behind & Beyond on the TV. Klin suddenly spots her father on the screen, points at the TV, and yells in excitement. Upasana can be heard chuckling in the background. An excited Ram Charan also keeps asking, “Who's that?” as Klin is glued to the TV.

Upasana wrote along with the video, “@RRRMovie was truly an experience of a lifetime for us in countless ways (folded hands emoji). Watching her naana (father) for the first time on TV.” She also shared the video on her X handle, writing in the caption, “Klinkaara excited to see her naana on TV for the first time. (red heart emojis) @AlwaysRamCharan sooo proud of u. Eagerly waiting for game changer. (red heart emoji).”

RRR: Behind & Beyond is a documentary on the making of SS Rajamouli's 2022 Oscar-nominated blockbuster period action film RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran among others.

About Game Changer

The film is slated to release in the theatres on January 10, 2025. It is directed by S Shankar and also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil Prakash Raj and Jayaram in prominent roles. The teaser of the film was lauched in Lucknow at a grand event attended by the team of Game Changer, including Ram Charan, Kiara, and Shankar.

The over-one-minute-long 'Game Changer' teaser shows Ram Charan going from academia to action. In the clip, he can be seen fighting goons and romancing Kiara. The film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

