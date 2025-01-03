Menu Explore
Game Changer: Release date, cast, remuneration, story, everything you need to know about Ram Charan-Kiara Advani film

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 03, 2025 02:23 PM IST

Shankar's maiden Telugu film, Game Changer, stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The film will be releasing on January 10.

Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer, will be released in theatres on January 10 for Sankranthi. The film, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, is a political action thriller that will see Ram in dual roles as father and son. Take a look at everything we know about the film. (Also Read: Game Changer team clarifies why they spent 75 crore on 4 songs for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film)

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in a still from Shankar's Game Changer.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in a still from Shankar's Game Changer.

Game Changer details

The trailer for Game Changer was released on Thursday, giving insight into the film’s story. In the film, Ram plays a political leader called Appanna and an IAS officer called Ram Nandan. Anjali plays the former’s wife, and Kiara is the latter’s love interest.

When tragedy befalls Appanna, it is hinted that Ram grows up wanting to actualise his father’s dream of a corruption-free country. But Suryah’s corrupt CM, Bobbili Mopidevi, stands in his way. Vennela Kishore, Naveen Chandra, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunil and Jayaram play key roles in the film.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified Game Changer U/A on January 2. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes and will be released on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi for Sankranthi in standard, IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ formats.

Ram Charan and Shankar’s remuneration

Dil Raju and Sirish produced Game Changer under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the story, Sai Madhav Burra the dialogue, and Thaman S composed the music. The film was formally launched in 2021 and, after significant delays, wrapped up shooting in 2024.

Deccan Chronicle reported in 2024 that in light of this, Ram decided to slash his remuneration so as not to burden the production. The film’s budget also increased than what was intended as time went on. According to the publication, Ram accepted a remuneration of 90 crore instead of a stake in the profits. However, Great Andhra reported recently that Shankar took home 35 crore, while Ram took 65 crore at the end.

It is worth noting that the film’s team recently announced that they spent 75 crore on four songs alone. This is Ram and Kiara’s second film after Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which wasn’t a success. It remains to be seen if they’ll have better luck this time around.

