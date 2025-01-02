Game Changer trailer reactions: Ram Charan-Shankar film gives fans déjà vu about Mudhalvan, Sivaji, Magadheera

Game Changer trailer reactions: SS Rajamouli launched the trailer for Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer. The film, which will be released on January 10, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Ram will play dual roles as father and son. The internet seemed split between liking the trailer and claiming it gave them déjà vu about Shankar’s old films. (Also Read: Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan pulls off multiple looks in father-son saga for righteousness. Watch) Game Changer trailer reactions: Ram Charan plays dual roles in the film.

Internet reacts to Game Changer trailer

As soon as the trailer dropped on Thursday evening, reactions on X (formerly Twitter) seemed to veer between cautious optimism to wondering why Shankar is repeating himself. One fan who was impressed by the range Ram showed in the trailer while playing dual roles wrote, “Me After watching Game Changer Trailer. Inni variations chupettav entayya (How did you show so many variations).”

Another wrote that while it felt like nothing novel, they still liked the trailer, “Good Trailer cut of Game Changer, Though the beats of the film we have seen a million times before but as of now enough to bring audience to the theatres.”

One person did not like the trailer but remained optimistic that they would like the film, much like they liked Ram's father Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, “Nachinda trailer. Naa okkadiki ekkaleda. Game changer info leaks aaina kuda naku nammakam ravadam le. Same idhe waltair veerayya days lo feel ayya theatre lo experience cheste Appudu nachindi. Chuddam theatre lo experience cheddam.”

The sense of déjà vu

The trailer shows Ram as a student, a police officer and even an IAS officer. But it also shows his father, also played by him, as a political leader. It is hinted that something unfortunate happened to his parents, which led him to fight against corruption, and the theme seems similar to Shankar’s Tamil films, which often deal with vigilante justice.

One person shared posters of Arjun Sarja-starrer Mudhavalan (Oke Okkadu) and Vikram-starrer Saamy Square, hinting they found the theme similar to these two films. “Giving mudhalvan vibes,” wrote another fan on X. One person even wrote it was reminiscent of Sivaji and Indian 2, “Game Changer = Mudhalvan+ Shivaji+Indian-2.” One Reddit user summed it up, “Typical Shankar Template Movie. Either Blockbuster or Disaster. UNPREDICTABLE.” Another wrote, “Better than expected but looks straight out of early 2010's.”

One more shot in the trailer, of Ram riding a horse, seemed to have reminded people of Rajamouli’s Magadheera. At the trailer launch, Rajamouli even jokingly asked Ram not to ride horses in films not helmed by him.

About Game Changer

Game Changer tells the story of an IAS officer called Ram and a political leader called Appanna. Anjali plays Appanna’s wife, while Kiara plays Ram’s love interest. Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil also play key roles in the film. Director Karthik Subbaraj wrote the film’s story, while Sai Madhav Burra wrote the dialogue.