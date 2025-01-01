Anurag Kashyap criticizes Shankar's statement on making Game Changer for audience who like Instagram reels
Anurag Kashyap reflected on the huge shift in the style of filmmaking before and after the rise of social media. He gave example of a statement by Shankar.
Ram Charan's next, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The grand pre-release event of the film was held at Curtis Culwell Center, Dallas, USA, on Saturday, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film. However, it was a statement made by Shankar that did not sit well with director Anurag Kashyap, who talked about it in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. (Also read: Ram Charan fans put up tallest cutout of him at 256 ft ahead of Game Changer release)
What Anurag Kashyap said
During the interview, Anurag said, “I was reading this statement by Shankar sir saying, ‘Today’s audience’s (attention) span has become very short. They watch Reels. So, we have kept that in mind while doing Game Changer.’ Now I don’t know what that means! We’ll only know when we see the film.”
He added, “A lot of filmmakers are talking in this language like, ‘My film is just like Reels put together because that’s what the audience wants to watch.’ Filmmakers who, at one time for me, were like chefs for me, creating things, are becoming caterers. The moment one starts thinking in terms of what audience wants to watch, that is where the decline begins. Audience is not an organism, it is a massive sea of people. For everything, there is an audience.”
More details
Game Changer is director Shankar’s maiden Telugu film. This is the first time he has worked with Ram. Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth. Samuthirakani and Jayaram play pivotal roles in the film. The film will be released in theatres on January 10, 2025, for Sankranthi in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
Meanwhile, Anurag was last seen as an actor in the film Rifle Club, which marked his Malayalam debut. His last directorial film Kennedy is still awaiting release.
