Ram Charan fans put up tallest cutout of him at 256 ft ahead of Game Changer release

Ram Charan’s fans are counting the minutes to his next release, Shankar’s Game Changer. But before that, fans of the actor from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, decided to put up a massive cutout of him at 256 feet, unveiling it on Sunday. (Also Read: Fans ‘in tears’ on seeing Ram Charan worried about hurting Jr NTR in RRR Behind and Beyond. Watch) The 256 ft cutout of Ram Charan put up by fans in Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Charan’s fans dedicate him tallest cutout

On Sunday, numerous Ram fans gathered in Andhra for the unveiling event. The cutout sees the actor dressed in a lungi and a black vest. Fans were thrilled to see the actor get such a massive cutout, believed to be one of India’s tallest for a film star. Previously, Prabhas’ fans had put up a 230 ft cutout of him on his birthday ahead of Salaar’s release. Yash’s fans once put up a 236 ft cutout of him from KGF, too, while Suriya’s fans had put up a 215 ft cutout.

Producer of the film, Dil Raju, attended the unveiling event and expressed happiness about the film. He stated that actor Chiranjeevi, Ram’s father, had watched the film right before the event and had asked to assure fans the film would be a hit. He said, “I felt happy to see how much Chiranjeevi liked the film. Game Changer is 2 hours 20 minutes long and will see Ram as an IAS officer, police officer and political leader. We’ll soon hold a mega event in Andhra Pradesh again after Pawan Kalyan (actor-Deputy CM of AP, Ram’s uncle) gives us dates.”

About Game Changer

Game Changer is director Shankar’s maiden Telugu film. This is the first time he has worked with Ram. Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Jayaram play pivotal roles in the film. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S. Dil Raju, Sirish produced the film under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, as did Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on January 10, 2025, for Sankranthi in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.