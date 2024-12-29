Pawan Kalyan annoyed by fans chanting ‘OG’ at political meet; film's producers back him: ‘It's not right’

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, actor Pawan Kalyan, visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa on Saturday and spoke of a recent attack on a mandal parishad development officer there. The actor called out his fans for interrupting his political meet with chants of ‘OG’ (the title of his next film). (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan visibly irritated when asked about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘Go beyond cinema’) File photo of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the Matamanti programme in Parvathipuram Manyam.(Tharun Vinny/ANI)

Pawan Kalyan calls out fans for chanting ‘OG’

Once fans caught a whiff that Pawan was at RIMS, numerous people gathered at the spot. The politician-actor was speaking to the press about the incident when fans began loudly chanting the name of his next film. Pawan interrupted them, wagging a finger at them while looking angry. He also called them out, “What is it with you people? Do you not know what slogan to give where? Move aside.”

The producers of his upcoming film They Call Him OG, DVV Entertainment, also released a note on X (formerly Twitter) after the incident and urged fans to back off. They captioned it, “Aaayanni Ibbandhi Pettakandraaa… Inkonchem time undhi…. Allaaadiddaam Theatres lo.. (Do not disturb him like that…there’s still time…we will kill it in theatres)”

Their note thanked fans for the ‘love and affection’ shown towards the project, assuring them that they’re ‘working hard’ to complete the film soon. It also read, “But when you go to Pawan Kalyan’s political gatherings, it is not right to shout OG OG and disturb him without caring about the time or context. We all know how hard he is working for the future of the state as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Respecting that rank is the minimum we can do.”

The producers called for patience, asking fans to wait a little longer and enjoy the film when it releases in theatres in 2025.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films

Pawan okayed some projects he still needs to complete before he campaigned for the AP elections. He has lined up Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Telugu adaptation of the Tamil film Theri.

The actor previously made it clear that he will only shoot his pending films when he finds time. He recently shot a few days for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and the makers of OG also shot a schedule in Bangkok recently.