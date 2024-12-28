Pawan Kalyan visibly irritated when asked about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘Go beyond cinema’

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, actor Pawan Kalyan visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa and spoke of a recent attack on a mandal parishad development officer there. He looked visibly irritated in a video posted by TV5 when fans or the press brought up anything about cinema, including his nephew Allu Arjun’s legal troubles. (Also Read: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually in Sandhya Theatre stampede case, cites security reasons) File photo of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Pawan Kalyan on Allu Arjun’s issue

Pawan was answering questions posed by the press about the alleged attack that happened in Kadapa. However, when a media person posed a question related to Arjun, he replied, “It’s not relevant. Here I am talking about people dying, and you’re asking about cinema. Have a bigger heart, please.”

When they persisted in asking because Arjun was family, Pawan, who was about to leave, returned and replied, “Let your debate go beyond cinema; I’m being candid. Let’s talk about the atrocities happening in our state. Cinema is such a small thing.” Pawan has not met his nephew to public knowledge since the issue happened.

Arjun was arrested on December 13 after a woman died in a stampede-like situation during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. A young boy was also hospitalised in critical condition in the scuffle. Arjun is out on interim bail, which the HC granted.

Unfortunately for him, fans gathered on the spot as he was discussing the attack with the press. When they began chanting ‘OG’ continuously, Pawan interrupted them and waved a finger at them, looking angry. He said, “What is it with you people? Do you not know what slogan to give where? Move aside.”

Upcoming work

Pawan okayed films before he campaigned for the Andhra Pradesh elections but has yet to complete them. He became busier than ever after becoming the Deputy CM of AP, and his work took him to rural areas in the state.

Recently, he shot a few scenes for Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna’s historical action-adventure Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He is also working on They Call Him OG with director Sujeeth of Saaho-fame. He has also given his nod to work in Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Telugu adaptation of Theri.