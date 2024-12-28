Menu Explore
Allu Arjun appears before court virtually in Sandhya Theatre stampede case, cites security reasons

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 28, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Allu Arjun appeared before the court virtually in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. His bail plea has been posted to December 30.

Actor Allu Arjun, appeared virtually before a local court on Friday in a hearing about his bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor is an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede in Hyderabad during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Actor Allu Arjun arrives at the Chikkadpally police station for questioning as part of an ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Actor Allu Arjun arrives at the Chikkadpally police station for questioning as part of an ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The regular bail petition filed by the actor, who was named as accused no 11 in the case, came up for hearing on Friday, and the police sought time on the matter after which the court posted it to December 30. (Also read: How Allu Arjun's arrest over fan death turned into a political slugfest)

Allu Arjun's arrest

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody. Shortly after Allu Arjun was shifted to jail, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks and he was released from the jail on December 14.

Since Nampally court's 14-day remand was ending on Friday, Allu Arjun appeared in the court through video conference, citing security reasons and to avoid any inconvenience to the public coming to the court.

A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. In its first three weeks at the ticket window, the film has earned over 1700 crore worldwide.

(With PTI inputs)

