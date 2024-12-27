Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 23: Allu Arjun film brings in over 1128 crore as it enters 4th week

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 23: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is going great guns at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected over ₹1128 crore net in 23 days in India. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film races past ₹1719 crore) Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 23: Allu Arjun plays the titular character in the film.

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected around ₹8.75 crore net on its fourth Friday, kick-starting the week by bringing in ₹1128.85 crore net approximately in 23 days. The film opened to ₹10.65 crore during its premieres, making ₹164.25 crore net on its opening day. Since then, the film has collected ₹725.8 crore in week 1, ₹264.8 crore in week 2 and ₹129.5 crore in week 3. Despite the dip in collections, the film is holding steady, irrespective of the competition from new releases like Baby John.

Week 1 ₹ 725.8 crore net Week 2 ₹ 264.8 crore net Week 3 ₹ 129.5 crore net

Allu Arjun attends court

Arjun attended a hearing at Nampally Court on Friday via video conference. The regular bail petition filed by the actor, who was named as accused no 11 in the case, came up for hearing on Friday, and the police sought time on the matter after which the court posted it to December 30, as per PTI.

Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody. Shortly after Arjun was shifted to jail, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks and he was released from the jail on December 14.

During the film’s premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, a stampede-like situation resulted in the death of a woman with her young son hospitalised in critical condition. Arjun, the theatre management, and members of his security team were arrested in the case.