Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film races past 1719 crore

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule remains unstoppable at the box office. According to the film's team, the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise has collected over ₹1719.5 crore gross worldwide. (Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Cabinet sub-committee 'to resolve problems of Telugu cinema' amid Pushpa 2 case) Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 22: Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler in the film.

Pushpa 2 box office collection

“There is no stopping #Pushpa2TheRule at the box office,” announced the film’s team on X (formerly Twitter on Friday, adding, “Becomes the fastest Indian film to cross 1719.5 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 22 days.”

The film is inching closer to Baahubali 2’s record, ₹1788 crore worldwide. Given the film is in its third week of run, it remains to be seen if it’ll break that record. Pushpa 2 had grossed over ₹1002 crore worldwide within 6 days of release. The film crossed the ₹1400 crore mark in 11 days, making ₹1508 crore by day 14.

Allu Arjun appears before court

After chaos at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad left a woman dead and her young son hospitalised, Arjun, the theatre management, and his security were arrested in the case. He was arrested on December 13, with the Nampally court sending him to a 14-day remand, but the HC granted him interim bail for four weeks.

On December 27, he appeared at Nampally court via video conference and filed a regular bail petition, which, as per PTI, may come up for hearing on December 30.Since the incident, the police and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have called for the actor to take accountability, alleging he knew of the fan’s death when he was in the theatre. Arjun denies these claims.

The team of Pushpa 2 donated ₹2 crore to the victim’s family recently through FDC Chairman Dil Raju.