Allu Arjun congratulates Akhil Akkineni on engagement even as he expresses anguish over arrest. Watch

Akhil Akkineni visited Allu Arjun at his home on Saturday evening in a show of support after his recent arrest and release on interim bail. His brother, Naga Chaitanya, step-cousin Rana Daggubati, and step-uncle Venkatesh also visited the actor. (Also Read: Allu Arjun's Kissik co-star Sreeleela from Pushpa 2 The Rule says ‘everyone was worried for him’ over arrest) Akhil Akkineni wrapped Allu Arjun in a bear hug as soon as he saw him on Saturday.

Akhil visits Allu Arjun

Akhil visited Arjun at his Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday evening. As soon as he saw Arjun, he wrapped him in a bear hug and patted him on his back. Even as Akhil held his hands and said, “Sorry brother,” Arjun chose to reply with, “Congratulations,” wishing him on his recent engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. After talking to him for a few minutes, Akhil bid him goodbye with a hug and a “We are all proud of you, take care brother.”

Earlier in the day, Chaitanya and Rana had also visited Arjun to express solidarity, while Venkatesh visited him in the evening. They spent a few minutes with the actor before making their way. Vijay Deverakonda told PTI he is ‘100%’ in solidarity with Arjun over the issue. He also visited Arjun earlier in the day with his brother Anand Deverakonda. Sudheer Babu, Nimma Upendra, Sharwanand, Sukumar and others also visited the actor through the day.

Celebrities like Ram Gopal Varma, Ravi Kishan, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, Vignesh Shivan, Khushbu Sundar, Adivi Sesh, Nithiin, Sundeep Kishan, and others have also offered him empathy.

Allu Arjun’s arrest and bail

Arjun was taken into custody by the Chikadapally police on Friday and produced in Nampally Court, where he was sent to a 14-day remand. However, the actor moved Telangana High Court to quash the FIR filed against him by the police and was given a 4-week interim bail.

This comes after his visit to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule resulted in a stampede-like situation in the audience, leaving a woman dead and her young son hospitalised in critical condition.