Ravi Kishan slams police for 'dragging Allu Arjun from his home' during arrest: ‘Who will answer for his kid’s trauma’

Ravi Kishan expresses his view

During a conversation with ANI, Ravi condemned the arrest. “Bahut dukhad, (It is really sad). Mere acche mitra, mere co-actor. Hum logo ne saath main film ki (He is a good friend and we have worked together). Ek gentleman insaan ko iss tarah unke ghar se bahar kheech kar lana unke chote bachchon aur boodhe maata pita ke saamne (It was not right to drag someone like him out of his house in front of his kids and old parents),” Ravi said.

The actor added, “Ek National Award-winning actor ke saath you’re behaving like this. (He is a National Award-winning actor). This is a black day for the actor fraternity, for the film industry and for all his fans all over the world. Ek insaan tax-payer hai, itna bada business cinema ko diya aur ek bohot hi tehezeebdaar insaan (gentleman, well mannered)… uske saath koi personal revenge hai? (He pays his taxes, brings business through cinema... And you are acting like this with him. Was it some personal vendetta)”.

Ravi went on to question the state government over the move, asserting that they need to give an explanation to everyone about it.

“Yeh bohot hi bura din raha aur hurt hue hain hum… Unke chote bache par jo dimaagi asar hua hoga apne papa ke liye, usko kaise mitayenge? (How one will tackle the trauma that his kids went through looking their father go to jail)...Who will pay for the mental torture that the family went through,” he shared.

Allu Arjun gets bail

On Saturday morning, Allu Arjun was released from the jail where he spent the night. He was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor spent the Friday night in prison despite the Telangana High Court granting him bail. The reason behind this is that the authorities said that they had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night.

After reaching home and reuniting with his family, Allu Arjun thanked his well-wishers for their support. “I’ll cooperate with them, and I’ll do the needful. And very importantly, I would like to give my condolences once again to the family. It ( death of a woman) is very, very unfortunate,” he told the media.

Talking about his arrest, the Pushpa star shared, “When the law is taking its course, I should not deal with the case, so I should not talk about it. From a legal standpoint, I would not like to talk about it”.

About the incident

A day before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. It happened when thousands of fans came together to get a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4.

After the mishap, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. The actor revealed he donated ₹25 lakh to the family, promising to cover their medical expenses.