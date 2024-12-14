Allu Arjun's Kissik co-star Sreeleela from Pushpa 2 The Rule says ‘everyone was worried for him’ over arrest

Allu Arjun’s Kissik co-star Sreeleela, from Pushpa 2: The Rule, has spoken up in support after his recent arrest. The actor was taken into custody on Friday in connection to the death of a fan at the premiere of his latest film. He is on an interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court. (Also Read: Jr NTR shows solidarity with Allu Arjun over arrest for fan death during Pushpa 2 premiere) Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sreeleela on Allu Arjun’s arrest

Sreeleela was in Visakhapatnam for the launch of a shopping mall on Saturday. She spoke to the press about Pushpa 2: The Rule and said, as seen in a video posted by Gulte, “Everyone knows Pushpa 2 has been a phenomenon, be it when it comes to the collections or otherwise. I think the public has taken over, be it in the north or the south, even globally.”

When asked about Arjun’s arrest, she replied, “I think it’s very unfortunate situation, whatever happened. I’m glad that at least now he’s back outside. Everyone was so worried for him yesterday…about what’s happening. He’s the kind of person who always does the right thing. It’s because he respects the law that he followed all the rules and did everything he should as a citizen.”

Sreeleela is not the first celebrity to express solidarity with Arjun over his arrest. Numerous celebrities, from Nani and Varun Dhawan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jr NTR, empathise with the actor. Some have expressed their support for him online, while others, like Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, visited him at his Jubilee Hills residence after he was released on interim bail.

Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, looked relieved to have him back home, thanking the press for their support, while Chiranjeevi’s wife and Ram Charan’s mother, Surekha - his aunt - couldn’t stop hugging him. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, broke down in tears when he reached home.

What happened

Arjun visited the Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads on December 4 for the premiere of his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Police filed an FIR against him and the theatre management for not giving them prior intimation after a woman died in a stampede due to asphyxiation and her son was hospitalised in critical condition.

Arjun was arrested on Friday, and the Telangana High Court granted him a 4-week interim bail after the Nampally Court sentenced him to a 14-day remand. However, the actor was kept at Chanchalguda Central Jail overnight due to a reported technical error and released on Saturday morning.