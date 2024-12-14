Jr NTR shows solidarity with Allu Arjun over arrest for fan death during Pushpa 2 premiere

Allu Arjun’s home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, has been teeming with people since news of his arrest broke. The Chikkadaplly police took in the actor on Friday in connection to the death of a fan during Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere. Jr NTR is one of the many celebrities from Tollywood who have shown solidarity with the actor. (Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma on Allu Arjun's arrest: ‘Telangana CM Revanth Reddy did this to boost Pushpa 2 collections’) Jr NTR spoke to Allu Arjun over phone after he was released on interim bail.

Jr NTR calls Allu Arjun

A source close to Jr NTR revealed that he spoke to Arjun over the phone because he’s currently in Mumbai. The source said, “Tarak is out of town and busy shooting for War 2 in Mumbai with Ayan Mukherji and Hrithik Roshan. He is on a tight schedule for the film and could not make it down to Hyderabad. He called Allu Arjun as soon as he could once he heard that he was back home.”

Numerous celebrities have been heading to Arjun’s home since he returned from jail on Saturday morning. Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar, Chiranjeevi’s wife and Ram Charan’s mother Surekha, Vijay Deverakonda, Anand Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Nimma Upendra and Venkatesh are few of the celebrities who visited Arjun since he returned home. Vijay even told PTI he ‘100%’ expresses solidarity with Arjun over the issue.

Several other actors like Varun Dhawan, Nani, Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vignesh Shivan, Ravi Kishan, Sreeleela, Sharwanand, Sundeep Kishan, Adivi Sesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and others have also voiced their support for the actor since his arrest.

What happened

Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads with co-star Rashmika and wife Allu Sneha Reddy for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. His visit caused hundreds of fans to arrive at the theatre, resulting in a stampede-like situation that got out of hand. A woman died due to asphyxiation, and her son was hospitalised in critical condition.

The police filed an FIR against Arjun and the theatre management, arresting them for not giving them prior intimation. On Friday, the Telangana High Court granted Arjun a 4-week interim bail after the Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day judicial remand. But the actor was released from jail only on Saturday morning due to a technical error.