Ram Gopal Varma on Allu Arjun's arrest: ‘Telangana CM Revanth Reddy did this to boost Pushpa 2 collections’

Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadapally police in Hyderabad on Friday and released on interim bail by Telangana High Court on Saturday. This was in connection to the death of a fan during Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere on December 4. Reacting to the news and believing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was responsible, here’s what Ram Gopal Varma had to say. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘not crying’ watching Allu Arjun's emotional reunion with wife Sneha Reddy and kids) Allu Arjun was on Saturday morning released from the jail, a day after he was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.(PTI)

Ram Gopal Varma on Allu Arjun’s arrest

RGV posted a long note on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that ‘everybody’ was shocked as to why CM Revanth ‘did this’ to Arjun, and adding that he did it to give a boost to the collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He wrote, “Regarding everybody’s SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable chief minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun, I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the telangana state’s FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2‘s week 2‘s collections.”

The filmmaker also claimed that the state had a ‘deliberately weak prosecution’ allowing Arjun to be bailed out in a few hours, “This explains why the STATE did such a deliberately weak PROSECUTION so that he could be BAILED OUT in a few hours and become even more MEGA POPULAR to RULE the BOX OFFICE for a LOOONG LOOOOONGGG TIME.”

He ended the note by thanking CM Revanth, writing, “Thank you shri @revanth_anumula garu, for holding the TELANGANA STATE’S PRIDE as SUPER HIGH as #Pushpa2‘s SUPER COLLECTIONS.”

Revanth Reddy on Allu Arjun’s arrest

CM Revanth on Friday said the state government had no role in the case under which Arjun was arrested, adding that law is taking its own course.

And while talking to Aaj Tak, he questioned why Arjun should not be arrested in the case, asking, “There are no protests going on in the state over his arrest. People keep talking about his arrest but no one seems to care over the fan's death or that her son is hospitalised. The child will be motherless once he comes out of the coma.”

Revanth then added, “He's a film, it's his business to make a movie and earn money, what does that have to do with us? Did he fight any India-Pakistan war at the border and win for India? He made a movie, it's minting money, that's all there is to it.”

What happened

On December 4 Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and wife Allu Sneha Reddy. His visit caused chaos among the hundreds of audience members, resulting in a stampede-like situation. One woman lost her life, and her young son was hospitalised in critical condition. The police filed an FIR on Arjun and the theatre management, claiming they had not given prior intimation to control the crowd.