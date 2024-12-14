Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun film crosses 1100 crore, edges closer to Jawan, KGF 2

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun's arrest, detention, and bail seem to have had no effect on the box office fortunes of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, running in theatres currently. The film opened its second weekend in style, barely showing any drop from Thursday and also crossing ₹1100 crore worldwide. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun film beats Kalki 2898 AD, is 2024's highest-grosser) Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun's film is going from strength to strength

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection

Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 earned ₹36.40 crore net in India on its ninth day, Friday. This took its domestic net haul to a more-than-impressive ₹762 crore net ( ₹911 crore gross). The film has also earned ₹195 crore gross overseas, which means its total worldwide gross now stands at ₹1106 crore. This makes Pushpa 2 only the 6th Indian film to cross the mark.

Pushpa 2 will now aim to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ( ₹1148 crore) and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1208 crore) in the list, something it is likely to do this weekend itself. Trade experts predict a bumper second weekend for Pushpa 2 without any challenge from any new release across India.

However, the Allu Arjun-starrer has slowed down overseas, with its daily overseas earnings depleting to less than a million dollars per day after the fifth day. Pushpa 2's chances of surpassing the top two highest-grossing Indian films—Dangal and Baahubali 2—may be in jeopardy as a result.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, which earned over ₹340 crore worldwide and transformed Allu Arjun into a pan-India star. The sequel brings him back as the gangster Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also reprise their roles from the first part. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar.