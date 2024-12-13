Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun film beats Kalki 2898 AD, is 2024's highest-grosser

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: As 2024 draws to a close, Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken it upon itself to rewrite box office records. In its first week itself, Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, surpassing blockbusters like Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD in a matter of days. As of Thursday night, Pushpa 2 The Rule has earned ₹1060 crore worldwide, eclipsing Kalki 2898 AD's ₹1042 crore. (Also read: Allu Arjun arrested in connection with death of woman at Pushpa 2 The Rule screening, to be produced before court) Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection has crossed ₹ 1050 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 8

Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 added ₹37.95 crore net in India on Thursday, the 8th day of its release. This brought its domestic total in its opening week to ₹726 crore net and ₹867 crore gross. In addition, Pushpa 2 has also been a grand success overseas, minting ₹193 crore there. Its total worldwide haul stands at ₹1060 crore as a result.

At the second spot in the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 is Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, which earned ₹1042 crore in its lifetime, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi horror comedy Stree 2 sits at the third spot with a global collection of ₹857 crore.

Allu Arjun arrested

The news of Pushpa 2 becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year came under some bittersweet circumstances, however. On Friday afternoon, the film's lead star, Allu Arjun, was arrested in connection with the death of a woman at a screening of the film last week. A stampede-like situation had arisen at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4 when Arjun reached there. This led to the death of a 35-year-old woman. After the deceased's family filed a complaint against the actor, his team, and the theatre management, Arjun was arrested.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, is directed by Sukumar. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular gangster Pushpa Raj as he collides with his arch nemesis Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.