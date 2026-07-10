Dhamaal 4 Twitter reviews: Fans call Ajay Devgn film a ‘laugh riot’ but slam weak writing and 'cringe' AI shots

The much-awaited adventure comedy Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan and others, finally released in theatres on 10 June. While audiences had high expectations from the latest instalment of the popular franchise, the initial response has been mixed, with viewers praising the comedy and performances but criticising the writing, VFX and use of AI-generated shots. Dhamaal 4 Twitter reviews: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi film receives mixed reviews.

Several X users shared their reactions after watching the film. While many described Dhamaal 4 as a laugh riot and an entertaining family watch, others criticised its weak screenplay and sloppy second half. The first half appears to have impressed most viewers, but many felt the film lost momentum after the interval.

What Internet has to say about Dhamaal 4 One X user praised the film and wrote, "A Complete FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT Roller Coaster RIDE. Paisa Wasool Stuff. Dhamaal 4."

Another tweeted, "NON-STOP LAUGHATHON. The ultimate king of Bollywood slapstick is back, and it arrives with the force of a thunderbolt. #Dhamaal4 is a masterfully executed revival of a beloved comedy legacy that proudly returns to its roots. Director Indra Kumar bravely doubles down on loud, unapologetic, old-school physical comedy. This fourth installment follows the iconic template of the 2007 original: a frantic, greedy, every-man-for-himself treasure hunt filled with bizarre roadblocks and logic-defying situations. The entire cast delivers a high-octane masterclass in physical comedy. Every actor brings a distinct flavor of madness to the table."

Another review read, "Entertainment galore at #Dhamaal4. Ajay Devgn, as always, leads the show, especially the Ram Ram sequence recreated from Ishq. Riteish Deshmukh gets many hilarious scenes and an endearing scene at the end. Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey as Adi and Manav rock. The remaining star cast lends good support to this Indra Kumar directorial. Enjoy with your family, especially in 4DX with kids. They'll enjoy the water splash in between."