Lenin Twitter reviews: Viewers say Akhil Akkineni tries his best in action entertainer but film lacks emotional connect

Lenin Twitter reviews: Akhil Akkineni's Telugu actioner Lenin is finally out in theatres after facing delay. Also starring Bhagyashri Borse and Shivaji, the film is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu. Can Lenin finally end Akhil's dry spell in theatres and prove to be his first big hit? Let us take a look at how viewers are reacting to the film on the first day of its release so far. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends best wishes to former brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni for Lenin: ‘Big blockbuster vibes’) Lenin Twitter reviews: Akhil Akkineni received praise for his lead performance. Viewers praise Akhil Akkineni's acting A viewer who saw the film in theatres took to X and posted a review. It read, “#Lenin delivers a rural revenge drama fueled by Akhil Akkineni's heartfelt performance, combined with a couple of good twists and intense dramatic sequences. Stronger, more consistent writing would have elevated it, yet it remains a decent watch.” Another viewer pointed out what the film's biggest setback is. The review read, "Lenin is an ambitious commercial entertainer that gets many of its building blocks right but misses the emotional glue needed to elevate them. Murali Kishore Abburu creates an engaging rural world with Mahabharata-inspired drama, well-planned screenplay reveals, and a compelling hero-villain conflict. The film takes its time to establish its world, and although the romance remains the weakest link, it finds its rhythm from the pre-interval and delivers an engaging second half filled with satisfying twists, elevations, and well-executed confrontations.

The biggest setback is the love story. Since it forms the emotional backbone of the narrative, its lack of depth prevents several key moments from landing with the impact they deserve. Thaman’s songs interrupt the narrative, but his background score elevates the crucial sequences. Akhil delivers one of his better performances and carries the film with conviction. Lenin falls short of its own potential, but it’s still a decent one-time watch." "Lenin: A revenge drama set in the Chittoor region, infused with Mahabharata references. The second half packs twists: some effective, some too convenient. Though familiar and reminiscent of a few earlier films, it ends up as an okay watch. #AkhilAkkineni delivers an improved performance. Thaman's BG score is a plus," said a second user. Formulaic and devoid of emotional impact? A user pointed out, “The first half is mostly flat and formulaic. Despite having several characters, there’s no compelling drama, though the pre-interval to interval stretch is decent. Second half offers a more intriguing narrative, and a standout block where Akhil shines makes the film a one-time watch if you go in with the right expectations. Thaman’s BGM and the film’s visual appeal are definite pluses. The director’s inability to build strong emotional drama between the characters is the film’s biggest drawback. Go for it, but keep your expectations in check.”