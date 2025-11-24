Bhagyashri Borse makes Ram Pothineni blush as she calls him ‘king of hearts’; fans say ‘love is in the air’. Watch

Andhra King Taluka co-stars Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse are rumoured to have been dating for a while now. At one point, there were even rumours that they were engaged. While the pair has kept things mum, Bhagyashri’s recent speech about Ram at an event for the film has fans convinced that they’re in love. Here’s what she said. Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse are rumoured to have been dating for a while now.

Bhagyashri Borse says Ram Pothineni deserves all the love

Bhagyashri took to the stage at the event for their upcoming film and said, “Who’s that one person who loves his fans so much that he has made a movie on them? Who’s that one person who’s ready to go all out for his fans? And that’s only one…em antaru? King of hearts antaru (What do you call him? King of hearts). You call him Ram.”

Ram looked surprised and couldn’t stop blushing as Bhagyashri went on to praise him. She said, “Today’s all about him, nothing about us or anybody else. It’s all about Ram Pothineni because you deserve all the love out here. Thank you, Ram, you are the bestest, and you deserve all of this love. We love you regardless of your success, failure…whether you’re on the top or you’re here with us, you’re always up there for us.”

Fans convinced they are in love

Bhagyashri’s speech and Ram’s reaction to it have fans convinced that they are dating. Numerous X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram users shared a clip of Bhagyashri’s speech, claiming it. One fan thought, “Good pair in reel n real life also.” Another wrote, “inti peru anni saarlu cheppindi ante love is in the air anipisthundi going by the rumours (She’s taking his name so many times, looks like love is in the air).”

Another agreed, “Love is in the Air anta (Love is in the air, apparently).” One even wrote, “Wife defending husband,” while another called her, “Bhagi pothineni.” Some fans even thought that much like Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Bhagyashri and Ram were keeping their relationship under wraps, with one of them commenting, “Rashmika for VD vibes.”

Andhra King Taluka is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla and stars Nimma Upendra alongside Ram and Bhagyashri. The film is releasing in theatres on November 27.